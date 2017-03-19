Bereavement talk in Newbridge this week

Newbridge Family Resource Centre will be hosting a Bereavement Community Response Talk on Tuesday next, March 21 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

This talk is open to people aged 18 years and over. The aim of the presentation is to provide: reassurance for the bereaved that there is support available, information on the grieving process, knowledge on how to respond and support children and young adults, information regarding things to be aware of and what to do if you are concerned, and information on relevant supports and resources.

There will be tea/coffee available after the talk.

If you are interested in attending please email Yvonne at info@breakthrough.org or contact Newbridge Family Resource Centre on 045 438173. Place are limited.