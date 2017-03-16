Kildare football legends official open Mangan's pharmacy in Celbridge

Kildare football legends, Dermot Earley and Johnny Doyle were on hand on Friday March 10 to officially open Mangan's Pharmacy in Celbridge.

A large crowd of well wishers dropped by on Friday afternoon. Pictured below are Seamus Mangan with his sisters Yvonne Brophy and Lorraine Kelly.

Lorranie Kelly pictured with local author Caroline Finnerty

Dermot Earley and Johnny Doyle cut the ribbon along with the staff, supporters and friends.