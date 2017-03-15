SIPTU members in EPL on Kildare border announce 24-hour work stoppage

SIPTU members in Edenderry Power Ltd (EPL), Edenderry, County Offlay, have given the company notice, of their intention to conduct a 24-hour work stoppage in a dispute concerning collective bargaining rights.

SIPTU Organiser, John Regan, said: “SIPTU members in Edenderry Power Ltd have informed the company that they will conduct a 24-hour work stoppage on 27 March, beginning at 7.30 am. During the stoppage pickets will be placed on entrances to the facility.

“This dispute is in relation to the Bord na Móna subsidiary refusing to accept that a collective bargaining agreement signed in November 2013 covers our members’ right to have their basic pay increases negotiated by SIPTU representatives.

“The company entered into talks on a pay increase of 3.5% in April 2014. In early 2016, it derailed the process at the Workplace Relations Commission by stating that a collective agreement between the union and management did not cover pay negotiations. This resulted in it claiming that SIPTU representatives did not have a right to represent its members in pay negotiations.”

He added: “Workers in EPL have not received a pay increase since 2007. This is remarkable when it is considered that they are working for a subsidiary of a semi-state company which has recorded profits of €85 million over the last three years.

“SIPTU representatives remain available to engage in meaningful negotiations with management in order to achieve a just resolution to this dispute.”

SIPTU members in EPL voted by a five to one majority for strike action in a ballot counted on 23 February.