LARK launch Oliver! in style with red carpet event

Kildare town's LARK offically launched their upcoming production of Oliver! on Saturday night last at

Kildare Farm Foods.

Oliver! will come to the stage in the CMWS Hall in Kildare town from March 28 to April 1, after months and months of hard work and over 20 hours of local filming, the edits of which will be shown as part of the performance.

The director this year is Padraig J Dunne; musical director is Katie Conlan; choreographer is Deirdre Browne, cinematographer is Alan Rogers and photographer Les Kelly.

Tickets are selling fast for the show from Kildare Heritage Centre and Aras Bhride in Kildare town.