Kildare company fined for breach of price display legislation

One Kildare company was fined last year for breach of price display legislation.

IConnect Lifestyle Limited trading at IConnect, Unit 5 Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, was issued with a fixed payment notice for failure to indicate the selling price of a product, in contravention of Regulation 4(1) of the European Communities (Requirements to Indicate Product Prices) Regulation 2002.

The penalty was a fine of €300, to be paid within 28 days.

The Kildare-based outlet was one of 28 nationwide to attract such a penalty. That’s according to the Consumer Protection List for 2016, issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

In total, enforcement actions were taken against 33 traders across Ireland in 2016.