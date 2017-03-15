Kildare company fined for breach of price display legislation
Consumer protection
One Kildare company was fined last year for breach of price display legislation.
IConnect Lifestyle Limited trading at IConnect, Unit 5 Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, was issued with a fixed payment notice for failure to indicate the selling price of a product, in contravention of Regulation 4(1) of the European Communities (Requirements to Indicate Product Prices) Regulation 2002.
The penalty was a fine of €300, to be paid within 28 days.
The Kildare-based outlet was one of 28 nationwide to attract such a penalty. That’s according to the Consumer Protection List for 2016, issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.
In total, enforcement actions were taken against 33 traders across Ireland in 2016.
