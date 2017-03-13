Kildare to host Rose of Tralees for two nights in August

Kildare will welcome the International Roses for two-days next August, before the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights on 13 and 14 August. Over the course of their two-day tour of Kildare, the Roses will visit the K Club, Kildare Village, the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens and Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Centre.

The Rose of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney flew in from Chicago today to join the Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Ivan Keatley, to announce details of this year’s authentic Kildare Rose of Tralee Tour Programme.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival Managing Director, Anthony O’Gara, said: “We thank Kildare County Council, the Glenroyal Hotel and the many wonderful tourist attractions in Kildare for inviting the Roses enjoy your county again this year. We are grateful to the people of Kildare who have opened their county to welcome the Roses.”

The Kildare Tourism Rose of Tralee Showcase will commence with a Civic Reception at the headquarters of Kildare County Council, Naas on Sunday 13 August.

Peter Carey, CEO, Kildare County Council said the Roses wiill spend some time exploring and enjoying wealth of experiences. “We wish the Rose contestants from near and far, as well as their families, a wonderful stay in Kildare, and we hope that they will gather wonderful memories to share with friends and relations,” he added.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will run from Wednesday 16th to Tuesday 22nd August when the 2017 Rose of Tralee is crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ One.