'Postcards from the edge... of the British Empire' in Newbridge

John Armstrong has been a long-time collector of Newbridge memorabilia.

Next Wednesday, March 15, he will present an illustrated talk on a unique set of postcards sent from Kildare during World War 1.

The postcard images capture the views of the time, but the written messages, brief and all as they were, convey a rare take on the social history of those war years, 1914-1918.

Newbridge Local History Group has organised the talk, which will be held in Ryston Sports and Social Club at 8pm on Wednesday 15 March.

All are welcome to attend.

The website, www.newbridgehistory.org, has all details and much more local history for you to read.