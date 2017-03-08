TV star Aisling togs out for Barretstown

Former Xposé presenter Aisling O’Loughlin is leading Team Barretstown in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

The Kildare-based children’s charity is encouraging its supporters to take part in the race, which will take place on Monday, June 5, to raise vital funds.

Barretstown will use the money for its Therapeutic Recreatoin programmes for children with serious illness.

“Parents of sick children need as much support as possible and children just want to have fun and live in the moment,” said Aisling. “Barretstown holds a very special place in the hearts of the people of Ireland, so it is an honour to rally the troops on their behalf.”

Since leaving TV3, the journalist has launched her own news, fashion and entertainment website, exquisite.ie.

To guarantee your plac, register today for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon and then contact Barretstown for your fundraising pack.