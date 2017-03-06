LATEST: Investigations ongoing after two men were stabbed in Newbridge

Two friends, who were attacked and stabbed in Newbridge over the weekend, are recovering from their injuries.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the horrific assault on the two men. It's believed one man was stabbed in the stomach, while the other was stabbed in the face.

The knife attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Main Street. It's understood the incident happened at approximately 3.45am.

It's believed one of the victims is in his early twenties. Both men were taken to Naas General Hospital. Investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or anything suspicious in the area at the time in question is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212