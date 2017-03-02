Kildare's top nine restaurants through to national awards

Nine of Kildare's top restaurants are through to the Irish Restaurant Awards finals in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin in May.

The Canteen Restaurant also scooped the Best Emerging Irish Cusine title in Leinster.

The first of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny, last night where 105 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.



Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their ninth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.



“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”

The Kildare Winners are as follows:

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaios Foods (Regional Winner): Canteen Restaurant, Celbridge.

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Dalcassian Wines & Spirits and Cielo: TwoCooks Restaurant, Sallins.

Best Chef – Sponsored by Pallas Foods: Josef Zammit of TwoCooks Restaurant.

Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Coca Cola: The Dew Drop Gastro Pub, Kill.

Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by San Pellegrino: Bistro 53, Maynooth.

Best Hotel Restaurant – Sponsored by Elavon: The Linden Tree at Carton House.

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Peroni: Vie de Châteaux, Naas.

Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by CLASSICdrinks: The Byerley Turk at The K Club

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice: The Green Barn at Burtown House, Athy.

Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Bushmills: The Salmon Leap Inn, Leixlip.