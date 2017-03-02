Cheltenham preview night at Sheehy Motors Naas this evening

A Cheltenham 2017 preview night will be held at Sheehy Motors Naas’s newly refurbished Volkswagen showroom this evening, Thursday March 2.

The emcee for the night is renowned racing pundit and broadcaster Tracy Piggott.

She will be joined by RTÉ analyst Michael Duignan, Head of Communications at Boyle Sports Leon Blanche, Niall Cronin, racing correspondent of the Herald and other special guests.

There will be a complimentary food and drinks reception on the night from 7pm.

Places are limited so please reserve by telephoning 045 906600 or email marketing@sheehymotors.ie.