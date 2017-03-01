New Garda Youth Diversion Project to be launched in Naas today

A new Garda Youth Diversion project will be launched in Naas today.

It will be run by social justice charity Extern and delivered with An Garda Siochana and the Irish Youth Justice Service.

Based in Monread Leisure and Commercial Centre, some 15 to 30 young people, aged between 12 and 18, will be involved in the Extern Project at any one time. The project is targeting troubled youngsters from Naas, Robertstown, Clane and Kilcullen.

Once a young person moves on from the project, the Extern team will offer follow-ups at various periods throughout the year, to check how they are progressing.

The project will offer opportunities for education and employment training, new interests such as art, sport and music and informal one-to-one counselling.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Inspector Oliver Henry, added “The Anchor Project will be operated by Extern, with trained project staff working with young people from the Naas, Roberstown, Clane and Kilcullen Garda Sub-Districts, to divert them from involvement in crime and anti-social behaviour. They will do this by challenging their behaviour through providing suitable activities to facilitate personal development, promote civic responsibility and improve long-term employability prospects.”