Kildare Town Community School seeks your Junk Kouture votes

This is Junk Joyride, the Kildare Town Community School entry to Junk Kouture.

They are looking for your vote in the Regional Finals. You can vote here:

http://jkireland2017.wnthis.com/KsDNJb/mb5bV?w=56543996&e=149924600

This is their first time to enter the competition. Students are Sinead Reid, Shannon O'Shea and the model is Dean Morgan. All are TY students.

Their teachers are Edel Bartley and Mairead Murphy.