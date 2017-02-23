Cancer the leading cause of death in Kildare

Cancer was the leading cause of death in Kildare over a three-month period last year.

That’s according the the latest statistics from the Central Statistics Office, which revealed that there were 77 deaths from malignant neoplasms (cancer-related diseases) in the county during the period from July to September of 2016.

In total, 205 people died in the county during those three months.

53 died from diseases of the circulatory system, 34 from diseases of the respiratory system, 28 from external causes and 13 from all other causes.