Woman injured in Osberstown fire passes away

The woman who was injured in the house fire in Osberstown yesterday morning has died.

The woman, Millie McEvoy, was rushed to hospital after being rescued from her home just after 12 noon yesterday, but succumbed to her injuries yesterday evening.

Mrs McEvoy is the wife of well-known Kildare auctioneer Colm McEvoy.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 11.45 am after the alarm was raised by a passerby who noticed the fire in the couple’s home.

Three fire brigades attended the scene as well as two advance paramedic jeeps and five units from the Gardai.

Gardai are satisfied that the fire began in the right side of the house, and although the damage is mainly concentrated there, much of the rest of the house has smoke damage.

The Fire Service has said that the fire was localised to one room and was extinguished quickly and without difficulty.

A full Garda forensic examination of the house took place.