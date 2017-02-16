€750k new plans are unveiled at Athy GFC

Athy GFC have unveiled new plans for club members, past, present and future at the launch and presentation of their proposed new €750k facility in the clubhouse.

The huge crowd present on the evening were addressed by both the club chairman Marty McEvoy and County Chairman Ger Donnelly. Marty outlined “how the club had recently secured a lifetime goal in purchasing a neighbouring site to develop two new playing pitches for current players and future generations.

“For many years Athy GFC has managed to grow our player numbers with limited playing facilities, but now with great enthusiasm and support we can develop a multi-site facility to cater for all our underage and adult teams,” he said.

“We, together, as a club, can be part of this exciting development, to see our club grow and expand to meet the challenges of providing this state of the art facility for the many generations that follow.”

A great night was had by all at the clubhouse, with many former members and players catching up.

