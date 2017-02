Gardai in Athy, as part of an ongoing operation, seized Cannabis herb with approx value of €30,000, an amount of cash and various paraphernalia and arrested a man following a search at a premises at Kilmead, Athy yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at 6pm on Tuesday, Feburary 14.

According to the garda press office the man is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station.