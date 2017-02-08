HP assures Kildare County Council that company will continue in Leixlip

HP this morning assured Kildare County Council that the company will continue to have a strong presence in Leixlip.

The HPE (Enterprise) division, which reportedly employs around 2,000 workers, was unaffected by this morning’s 500-job loss announcement at sister company HP Inc.

“The focus now is to make all the appropriate resources of Kildare County Council available through our dedicated Economic Development Department and to work with the Government, the IDA and the relevant agencies to ensure the workers affected and those remaining are supported in every way possible,” said Kildare County Council in a statement this lunchtime.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with the workers and their families who today received this devastating news.”

Fine Gael Kildare North Deputy Bernard Durkan added: "“I know that the IDA is already working on helping to secure a buyer for the Leixlip site. The Minister for Jobs, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, has confirmed today that securing investment for Kildare and the surrounding region is a continuing priority."