BREAKING: Crisis meeting held at Monasterevin school over estimated €500K traffic costing

A crisis meeting was held last night in St Paul's secondary school in Monasterevin to discuss a half a million costing for a set of traffic lights and traffic management for the new school.

The planning application for the new school, which was lodged with Kildare County Council last year, has been delayed for a number of further information requests.

Kildare County Council are seeking further information on 19 points mainly concerned with traffic management around the new school site at Moore Abbey.

An estimated cost of nearly €500,000 for new traffic lights and traffic management system to manage traffic going into and out of the school has caused concern over who is going to pay for it.

“We had a meeting last night to see who is going to pay for this?,” said Aidan Mahon whose two teenage children currently attend St Paul's.

“Kildare County Council was instrumental in moving us in the direction of Moore Abbey for the new school. Following on from this we have come up against several road blocks including sewage issues and water drainage issues, both in the region of €700,000 to fix. Now they are looking at a further €400,000 plus for traffic control and traffic ligths. Kildare County Council sent us in this preferred location -how did they not see the pitfalls? The school cannot afford this new cost nor can the community”

According to Adian the gist of the meeting last night was whether KCC really want Monasterevin to have a new secondary school?

The school, which is bursting at the seams, has been waiting for 16 years for a new school to accommodate the 850 pupils that attend it.

“Why was all these road blocks not picked up on during the pre-planning process?” he added.

“We have decided to set up a sub committee now to ensure that any road blocks and impediments can get through as quickly as possible. This is hard earned tax payers money. There was plenty of development levies paid in Monasterevin during the celtic tiger and we still have very little services to show for it.”

An awareness march with pupils will take place on Thursday next leaving the school at 2pm, which will be followed by a public meeting.

“We will walk with the pupils up to gate lodge where we will then have a public meeting. We want all our elected represenatives to get involved in this.”

Cllr Mark Wall said that KCC are currently working with the Department of Education on the further information requested but added that the school has had too many false starts.