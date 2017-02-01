€665k for Athy LPT projects

A total of €665,000 has been approved for Athy in 2017 from the Local Property Tax funds.

A breakdown of the allocation of funds was provided to Athy District members at a special meeting held in the council on Monday.

Members were informed that a total of €102,000 is for current and ongoing projects; €57,500 for new iniatives and €505,000 for major schemes including €140,000 for the Emily Square upgrade.

Under the ongoing projects were €25,000 for local groups and €12,000 for Athy Community Council and €10,000 for the Castledermot playground fund.

Under new iniatives €12,500 was for the Athy Rengeration Strategy while €10,000 was allocated to Monasterevin community garden scheme and €10,000 for the Monasterevin signage pilot scheme to clear up out dated signs.

A further €275,000 was allocated for local roads, the meeting heard.