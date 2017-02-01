Spate of house raids in Newbridge on the same night
Crime
Kildare gardai are appealing for information on a spate of break-ins in Newbridge last week.
A house in Allenview Heights was raided on January 23 last between 7am and 7pm. Nothing was taken in the raid.
A house in The Grange was also raided on the same night between 7pm and 11pm. Some jewellery and computers were stolen. A house in Moorefield was also targeted between 11am and 11pm again nothing was stolen in the raid.
Contact Kildare Gardai on 045 527730 with any information to these crimes.
