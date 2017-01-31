Great drone footage of Kildare town

So here's a little video of Kildare Town as seen by a drone courtesy of Kildare town Heritage Centre .

Video courtesy of Kildare Heritage Centre / facebook

The video features some of the important historical sites in the town such as St. Brigid's Monastic Site, Cathedral and Round Tower, The Grey Abbey, Kildare Castle and of course, the Market House. The Heritage Centre are very proud of the video and have requested that you enjoy it and all share it accordingly.