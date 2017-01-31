Meeting to set up Newbridge First Responders group

A public meeting will take place this Thursday, February 2 in a bid to set up a Community First Responders (CFR) group in Newbridge.

A committee involving Cllr Joanne Pender will have the very first 24/7 public access defibrillator in Kildare town in the next few weeks.

Now, the Independent councillor hopes to replicate that success in Newbridge. The public information night will be held in Newbridge Town Hall at 7.30pm.

Community First Responders provide a vital support to their communities in primarily heart attack, cardiac arrest and breathing difficulties. They are able to provide emergency medical care for these types of incidents, while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

They also provide support and reassurance to patients and their families following a medical emergency.

The CFR and National Ambulance Service (NAS) will give a presentation on the night which will contain lots of valuable information.

No experience or training is necessary, just the willingness from the public to take part. All welcome. For further information call Cllr Pender on 086-0839993.