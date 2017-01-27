CCTV mobile units to combat dumping in South Kildare

Kildare County Council has agreed to increase mobile CCTV surveillence to tackle illegal dumping in south Kildare. The issue was raised at the Athy District meeting on January 23 in Monasterevin. Cllr Martin Miley also sought to publish a list of prosecutions. District Manager Joe Boland said regrettably, it is not legally possible to do so due to Data Protection laws. However he confirmed the council will increase usage of mobile CCTV units in Athy, Monasterevin and surrounding areas.