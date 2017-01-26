Answers sought from Bord na Mona over Kilberry Plant

Athy District councillors all supported a motion to call an emergency meeting with Bord na Mona over concerns for the future of its Kilberry Plant.

Cllr Thomas Redmond tabled the motion to ascertain the exact plans for the Kilberry plant from the CEO Mike Quinn, following the purchase of a premises in the UK.

“This is semi-state company and people are concerned about their jobs,” he said. “There are concerns for the seasonal workers jobs in 2018.”

Employees

It was agreed that issue come before full council next Monday.

There are 53 full time employees and six seasonal employees in Kilberry.

Kilberry first opened in 1947.