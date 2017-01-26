Plans to increase parking charges in Naas

Parking charges are set to increase in Naas if draft parking bye-laws are approved.

The proposed changes also include a proposal to reintroduce charges for parking in the town on Saturdays between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

Free parking on Saturdays was introduced in the town by the Naas Town Council in October 2013.

Charges at the Abbey Street Park are proposed to increase to €1 per hour with a maximum stay of two hours.

At nearby Abbey Street the hourly charge will rise from 70 cents for an hour to €1 an hour also with a maximum stay of two hours.

At Harbour View the same €1 hourly fee is proposed - at the moment the hourly rate is 50c or €1 for two hours.

The time limit for parking in the town centre area is to be cut to an hour and this will cost €1 - as compared with €2 for 90 minutes right now.

All day parking will increase slightly from €4.90 to €5.

At residential areas like Victoria Terrace, Sarto Road and St Ita’s Place it is proposed to limit parking for a maximum stay of one hour and the charge will be €3.

Ted O’Sullivan, a residents living in St Ita’s Place, which has 22 spaces, has complained about the charge.

“The main problem is that Riverview and St Ita’s all use the same area for parking. Why should I pay €3 to park outside my door? I can get a parking permit for €50 but this is too expensive and it should be reduced. The €3 charge will deter people parking there but it won’t solve the parking problems here. It should be designated resident only with a €10 charge for a permit.”

Cllr Darren Scully said that a report will be prepared by Kildare County council after members of the public have made submissions.

He said he favours the introduction of a free parking limit for two hours on a Saturday.

“It's clear that people are parking in the town from Friday evening because there are few placed left on Saturdays before the shops open,” he said.

Submissions about the proposals can be made to the Transportation Department Kildare County Council, Level 4, Aras Chill Dara or by email to roadssubmissions@kildcoco.