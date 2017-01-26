Developer who wants to finish Newbridge estate questioned about Meadows roundabout

Kildare County Council has asked the developer behind plans to finish a Newbridge housing estate to submit plans to upgrade the roundabout at The Meadows.

Stennock Ltd wants to complete 40 houses at Morristown Biller and Cornelscourt, Station Road.

The developer has applied for permission to retain and complete the two and three-storey houses, as well as future access to the adjoining northeast site.

It submitted further information before Christmas.

However, on January 20, the council asked for further clarification in relation to the roundabout, and water drainage.

It also asked for a road safety audit to be carried out.

The local authority also wanted the developer to submit a preliminary design for the link street between Station Road and Morristownbiller Road.

If approved, the new occupants will be accessing their new homes through The Meadows.

Stennock said a separate application would be submitted for the link road.

It previously said the roundabout at The Meadows was not in its ownership and The Meadows and Morristownbiller Wood were constructed by a different developer.

It said the council had received a bond of €860,000 from the previous developer to ensure the satisfactory development of those two estates.

Stennock also pointed out the council retains a bond of €350,000 against the remainder of its undeveloped phase three.

The Meadows/Morristown Wood Residents Association said it had concerns about the condition of the existing roundabout and its ability to deal with the extra traffic.

Iarnród Eireann said a detailed traffic audit needed to be carried out due to increased traffic.

In reply, Stennock said it was important to note that Iarnród Eireann had no objection to the development in principal.

It said a traffic safety audit would form the next part of the development.