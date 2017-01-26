Kildare town's Sensational Kids to host second annual conference

The second Sensational Kids Special Educational Needs conference for parents, guardians and educators of children with special needs will take place on Saturday March 11 next.

The conference, which will take place at the Carlton Hotel in Blanchardstown, aims to support, educate and empower parents and professionals who work with and care for children with additional educational needs.

This one day conference will provide the most up to date research and information on helping students with special educational needs to thrive and will feature seminars about: Thriving and surviving in Secondary School; Stress and why we need to understand how it impacts learning for all students with special educational needs; Navigating special needs and the welfare systems.

Experts

Featuring international expert Dr Jerome Schultz, an award winning Clinical Neuropsycholgist and Lecturer on Psychology Department of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School, this conference promises to provide access to leading experts and top quality information to educate, support and empower those who work with and parent children with special educational needs.

According to organisers it will be of particular interest to those who work with or parent children with a variety of special educational needs such as and, autism spectrum disorders, down syndrome, dyslexia, dyspraxia, intellectual disabilities and more.