Milltown shop is ram-raided

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after a convenience store in Milltown was ram-raided in the early hours of this morning.

David’s shop in Milltown was rammed by a van at 3.45am (Wednesday, January 25).

The van drove right through the shop front.

A spokesman for Kildare Garda Station said nobody was hurt as a result of the raid, but that there was substantial damage to property.

“There were no injuries,” said Sgt Dempsey.

“The situation is very live at the moment and we don't have much more information on it.”

Gardai could not yet confirm whether reports that the van has since been found in the Allenwood area are accurate.

If you have any information or were witness to this crime. contact Kildare Gardai on 045 527730.