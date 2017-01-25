Hazelmere, Naas break-ins linked say Gardai

Gardai believe that the same culprits carried out burglaries at two houses in Naas.

The houses at Hazelmere are located close to each other and the incidents took place roughly between 10.15am and 6pm on Friday, January 20. The back bedroom of one of the houses was forced open using tools including a shovel taken from a shed.

A laptop computer, an iPad and a quantity of cash were taken from the house.

Also stolen was a key to a 162 registered jeep. In the second house jewellery, including rings and earrings were taken as well as Bose speakers and cash, after the front door was forced open.

Elsewhere, four hubcaps were taken form a Ford Transit van at Tougher's Business Park on January 19-20.