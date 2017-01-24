In this week's Leinster Leader:

Killina driver critical after horror road smash.

Prosperous gym owner says he saw petrol bomb thrown at his premises.

Naas jobs threatened by cycle lane plan.

Wind farm campaigners claim Kildare TDs are like 'Minnie Mouse in the Dáil'.

Pensioner's Naas brothelkeeping charge adjourned.

HRI appeals foal levy ruling.

We've photos from the Kilcullen 5k road race; the Scoil Mhuire, Newbridge, parents calendar launch.

If you've a child filling in their CAO form, read our guidance column on how best to apply for college.

Plus, read Robert Mulhern on the glorious nights and Days at Naas GAA's former home, Father Brennan Park.

In Leader Sport: Time for Lilies to focus on league and Meath opener after Dublin defeat; Great sporting week for Newbridge Patricians; Boxing success for Ballymore Eustace and Orienteering at Donadea Forest.

