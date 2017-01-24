Naas motorists 'must not be delayed' by road works

Road construction projects in Naas must be undertaken without causing additional delays for motorists, says a local politician.

Cllr Darren Scully told a Naas Municipal District meeting that projects including road improvements and building bus shelters should be planned rather than undertaken at the same time.

“We need to be careful about rolling out these; the last thing we need is too many projects taking place at once because it will impact on traffic flow. Whether we like it or not Naas is a commuter town,” said Cllr Scully.

He said once a week — every Friday — traffic is backed up from the town to the motorway. He pointed out that other infrastructural projects like the widening of the motorway to three lanes are due to take place.

And he said this was the reason the NTA raised reservations about the proposed Applegreen service station and training centre at the former Cemex plant.

“It’s important not to bring everything to a standstill,” he said.

At the time the NTA described the Applegreen plan as “seriously premature” pending the preparation of a strategic transport and traffic assessment in consultation and agreement with the National Roads Authority. It also said that due to the nature, scale, location and character of the development it has the potential to create a serious adverse effect on the operation, safety and efficiency of the N7/M7, which , it said, carries significant levels “at a higher level” than the national average.

The NTA also said there are capacity issues on the road and the Maudlins interchange experiences increasing levels of congestion including queueing on the M7 back to the Johnstown interchange.

It added that “this is further compounded by both the Sallins and Monread Roads exceeding their design capacity.”

Cllr Scully said the Dublin Road improvement project “which is supposed to be going ahead this year” should be revisited.

The Dublin Road plan is a €3m project to upgrade facilities for cyclists, public transports users and pedestrians between Poplar Square and the Big Ball monument.

It embraces the loss of car park spaces at Poplar Square and the creation of pedestrian crossings, bigger bus bays and narrower roundabout lanes at Fishery Lane to slow traffic.