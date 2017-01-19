Call for more staff at Portlaoise Hospital

Kildare South TD Brian Stanley is demanding that a five to ten year plan is put in place immediately for Portlaoise Hospital to recruit and attract qualified staff and to secure the necessary capital investment.

The hospital is frequently used by Kildare residents for both its maternity and Accident and Emergency facilities among others.

“Without a structured, cohesive plan in place the hospital will not be adequately resourced and will find it impossible to attract the required staff which are so badly needed,”he said.

“This is already a problem. The preferred bed capacity in a hospital is 80 per cent with 90 per cent capacity the accepted limit.

“At present Portlaoise Hospital is working at 110 per cent capacity by using trolleys in the ED and along the corridors and this poses a serious risk to patients’ health.”

However he claims supplying extra beds will not solve the problem as extra staff will also be required and these are not available.