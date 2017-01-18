CCTV shows Christmas tree fires in Naas were deliberate

CCTV images recorded at the scene of the Christmas trees fire at the entrance to Monread Park indicate youths started the fire

deliberately.

A resident who lives in the area said a CCTV camera recording taken last Saturday week appeared to show two youths, both wearing hoodies, starting the fire and leaving the scene in the direction of Kerdiffstown.

The woman added that shortly before the fire started two young children were playing among the trees.

“The two wee fellas were playing quietly and may not have been visible. They’d stopped playing an hour earlier and if they hadn’t it could have been a dangerous situation for them.”

She added that Kildare County Council should have made arrangements to take away at least some of the trees that weekend.

“I’ve no objection to the trees being left there or shredding taking place but they should not let as many trees build up there. There were hundreds of trees.”

She added that it is expensive and a waste of resources to get Fire Service personnel to attend a fire and firemen attended the site on three occasions on the weekend of January 7-8. She pointed out that trees left at the entrance to park were set alight last year as well.

The incident could resurrect calls for a permanent CCTV system to be installed there because there have been numerous complaints about anti social behaviour at the park. KCC have already come out against a demand for CCTV made by Cllr Darren Scully who lives in the area.

He has called for action to be taken against “a few gougers who think it’s okay to drink, throw bottles and damage (playground) equipment.”

But the council has said that CCTV does not have te resources to monitor CCTV images.

He was supported by another Naas councillor Seamie Moore who wants an out of hours service provided by community wardens and he claimed that some people have been sleeping rough in the park.