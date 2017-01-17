Nine Kildare primary schools in science fair

Kildare was well represented at the 2017 RDS Primary Science Fair.

The Kildare students joined the 3,000 thousand 4th, 5th and 6th class students from across the country who displayed their class projects at the Dublin Fair held recently in the RDS.

The projects entered included 'Bottle-Flipping - A skill or just luck?' from Newbridge Educate Together;

' Testing the Five Second Rule' from St Colmcille's national school in Moone;

'Investigating Electromagnetism' from Educate Together NS Celbridge and 'Which is the best type of sports shoe?' from St Brigid's Primary School Kildare Town.

Other projects including a survey of best cleaning agents from Primrose Hill in Celbridge and how to design a school bag from Scoil Naomh Mhuire in Naas.

There was also a look at wind enery and the best design of turbine blades from the stuents at Scoil Bhride in Newbridge.·

Two Kildare schools will participate in the Limerick Fair this weekend with projects on rainbows from Naas Community and how do our lunches effect the rest of the world? from Scoil Eimhín Naofa in Monasterevin.