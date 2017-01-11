Action needed on Kildare housing crisis

Action is urgently needed to tackle the homeless and housing crises in Kildare and Ireland say Housing Action Kildare.

A crowd gathered outside Newbridge Town Hall at noon today to show their solidarity with the Apollo House movement as court proceedings continued in Dublin.

Local volunteer, Joe Burke said there were similar protests in eleven other locations in Ireland and eleven other locations abroad in support of the Home Sweet Home's campaign to help the homeless.

Cllr Joanne Pender and Cllr Brendan Young also addressed the protestors as passersby offered their support.

Cllr Joanne Pender (Ind) addresses the protestors

Mitchell Ryan, Liz Kavanagh-Wilders, Joe Burke, Siobhan Hughes, Bernie King, John Mullins of Housing Action Kildare at the Rally in Newbridge, Wednesday, January 11, supporting the Apollo House ‘Home Sweet Home’ Action . Photo Tony Keane.

Cllr. Brendan Young, Bernie King and Liz Kavanagh-Wilders, Housing Action Kildare, Cllr. Joanne Pender, Joe Burke, Housing Action Kildare, at the Rally in Newbridge, Wednesday, January 11, supporting the Apollo House ‘Home Sweet Home’ Action . Photo Tony Keane.