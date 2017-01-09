Sallins Scouts snaffle €500

The 23rd Kildare (Sallins) Scout Group has got a €500 grant from Aldi’s Monread Road, Naas, store “in recognition of its work within the local community”.

Aldi’s group buying director Finbar McCarthy pointed to the group’s work in providing social activities for boys and girls in particular.

The money comes from a fund programme which provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a local charity, community group or not-for-profit to support.