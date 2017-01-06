Tributes paid to Little Way director, Cathy Carr

Tributes have been paid to one of the Clane-based Little Way Cancer Group volunteers who passed away recently.

Cathy Carr, a teacher at St Mary’s Boys National School in Maynooth, was from Kilcock.

Wife of photographer Kevin, mother of Michelle and Orlaith and grandmother of Noah and Josh, her funeral was at Kilcock.

Cathy was a director of the Little Way Cancer support group, and €1,070 was donated to the Group at Cathy’s funeral mass.

Little Way’s Evelyn McKee said Cathy was a great worker.

“It is going to be hard to replace her. She was very vibrant and full of fun. It has taken a while to sink in. We were absolutely honoured to have known her."

The family said that Cathy had taught them love and patience and, in her final weeks of life, resilience.

She loved to knit fabulous designs. She was a lover of music. Push for Porter played during the funeral mass.

A traditional Irish dance was danced in the aisle of the church.

Cathy loved walking, travel, the sea and the sun and was a good reader. Her hospitality was legendary.

She loved having a good time and mourners were conscious of doing that for her and raising a glass to her.

Camogie was also a part of life for this native of Ballinasloe, and she enjoyed the hurling rivalry between Kilkenny and Galway.

Fr Paul O’Boyle said the past six years were difficult for Cathy.

He spoke of her “great commitment” to Little Way. She did not look for the limelight but there were countless acts of kindness by her.