It will cost €3.2 million to light Kildare in 2017

A total of €3.2m will be spent on public lighting in county Kildare in 2017.

This figure represents a drop of €100,000 in the budget that was allocated for 2016.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore sought details about the amount of money spent on lighting in the Naas area, which includes Kill, Sallins, Caragh, Johnstown, Ballymore and Kilcullen.

However a figure for the Naas area is not available according to Kildare County Council.

The cost of energy for lighting on national primary routes alone in Co Kildare was €510,000 in 2016 and €20,000 was spent on energy and maintenance for lighting on national secondary routes.

