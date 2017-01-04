Past pupils return to Kildare town community school for careers speed dating event

The annual Colleges Career Speed Dating event in Kildare Town Community School, which took place on Wednesday, December 22 last, has been hailed as a huge success again this year.

A total of 27 past pupils returned to the school to share their college experiences with the present leaving Cert students.

The event was organised by guidance counsellor Elizabeth Urell as part of College Awareness Month at the school.

Past students shared their college experiences with the 6th year students, telling them about travel, accommodation costs, the transition to third level, their specific subjects and the ups and downs of daily life.

“Information that is not available in the prospectus is extremely helpful for students to hear especially from the perspective of some one from their community who has just started college,” explained Elizabeth.

“A total of 12 colleges were represented on the day including UCC, DCU, TCD, NUIG, UL, IT Carlow, IT Tallaght, DIT and GMIT.”

According to Elizabeth, the idea of the event is a little like speed dating, in that if a pupil likes what he or she hears about a college then it could be a ‘match’ and something to aspire to in Leaving Cert year.

“The teachers took photographs for the Wall Of Fame, and each (returning ) student was given a Lily O’ Briens Christmas Cracker as a thank you for participating in the event and sharing their experiences,” she added.

The event was followed by a cup of tea or coffee for all the participants.