Allenwood bus shelter IS NOT in Broadford

Rumours had been circulating that the Allenwood bus shelter had been relocated to Broadford, however council officials moved to allay those fears at the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting last week.

MD engineer, Brigette Rae said the shelter was in the maintenance yard in Rathangan was due to be reinstated that week.

Cllr Mark Stafford (FG) raised the matter with officials.

He asked the council to confirm that it would reinstate the shelter at Allenwood Cross that was removed as part of the village improvement works.

He also asked the council to reassess the need for traffic lights at the cross roads.

The council said it had intended to reinstate the shelter at the original position, however there had been an objection to the location. It said it would be installed a little further down the road.