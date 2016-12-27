The top 10 stories of the year on LeinsterLeader.ie

The following stories were the most clicked upon in 2016 on this website:

1. Kildare Phrases for Beginners - we teach newcomers to the Shortgrass how to speak like one of deh biys.

2. Shock at the passing of St Laurence's and Kildare GAA stalwart Mick Fogarty.

3. Live blog from the Punchestown Count Centre for February's General Election.

4. Newbridge woman Kathleen to shave head in memory of loving son.

5. Church thronged for funeral of Naas woman Sheena Walsh.

6. QUIZ: How Newbridge are you? - find out if you're from the town or a blow-in.

7. Arguably the most told and retold Naas anecdote of all - we went in search of the definitive version.

8. 37 Things that make you Old Naas - Robert Mulhern in flying form here.

9. VIDEO: Fire at Globe Retail Park in Naas.

10. 350 million-year-old fossil found on the Curragh.