In this week's Leinster Leader

Morning folks, hope the food and drink hangover is not to severe.
In this week's Christmas/New Year's edition of the Leinster Leader we have:
- All of the pictures from the festive period including, the Naas and Newbridge Goal Miles, The Clane Christmas Cycle, St Conleth's Day Centre Christmas Eve Breakfast, Eadestown Choir at McAuley Place, O Holy Night concert at Newbridge Parish Church.
In news:
- Chronic shortage of childcare places hits Co Kildare
- Ongoing investigation into Newbridge stabbing
- No end in sight for Ballymore Road closure
- And our writers review the big stories of 2016 in Kildare
Columnist Robert Mulhern details the rivalry between Naas and Ballymore Eustace
In sport Tommy Callaghan thinks of the sportsmen and women who are flat out over Christmas week
All this and a lot more in the Leader, in shops now.
