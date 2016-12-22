First responders seek volunteers in Kildare town

Kildare town’s newly formed First Responders are looking for volunteers to join them.

They were on hand in Tesco in Kildare Town recently to inform locals interested in learning vital skills in how to save a person’s life by using a defibrillator, among other techniques.

The Kildare Town Community First Responders are a voluntary group that will work in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service and will respond to calls for Cardiac Arrest, Heart Attack, Stroke and Choking Incidents with in a 5km radius of Kildare Town.

They were in the Tesco store on Sunday December 11, to show shoppers how to use CPR and AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

“Kildare Town Community First Responders are a new formed group,” said chairperson Cathal Keogh

“A first responder is trained as a minimum in basic life support and the use of a defibrillator, who attends an actual or potentially life-threatening emergency.”

They are looking for more volunteers to get involved too, and anyone who is interested can check out their facebook page for further details.