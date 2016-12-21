Naas gardai investigate Monread and Sallins burglaries

Gardai are investigating a weekend burglary at Morrell Dale, Monread, Naas.

It happened on December 17 between 5.45am and 4.30pm.

Entry was gained through the front door, which was forced open.

Two laptop computers were stolen along with two mobile phones as well as a watch, a quantity of cash and cigarettes. Three interior doors were damaged during the incident.

At Sherlockstown, Sallins, on December 14, a house was burgled between 12.35pm and 1pm when the householder was absent for a short period. The front door glass was smashed and a bedroom ransacked, though nothing was stolen.