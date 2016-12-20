Home and Away star comes to Kildare

For any Home and Away fans out there, "Ash" played by George Mason needs no introduction.

For non-soap fans, Ash is an ex-prisoner who joined the popular Australian soap back in 2014 and interesting story lines along with "very easy on the eye" looks has ensured a large fan base.

The 25 year Kiwi is excited about his upcoming tour around Ireland.

Lilywhite fans can see him on Friday December 30 to kickoff their New Years Extravaganza weekend, at Tigerlily nightclub Kildare town which will be be hosting a "Meet George Mason" club night. Doors open from 11:30pm and club goers will get a chance to meet the Home and Away star in person.

New Year's Eve celebration's kick off in Tigerlily nightclub on Saturday December 31 from 11:30pm with their masquerade ball and New Year's Day celebrations include "The Hangover Cure" Party.