Nando's opens in Newbridge with 28 new jobs

Nando’s is set to turn up the heat in County Kildare this week when it opens its doors in Newbridge, creating 28 new jobs.

The new 108-seat restaurant opened for business yesterday at Whitewater Shopping Centre, but it's official launch will take place on Wednesday.

The 28 jobs are a combination of full and part-time positions, ranging from cashiers and grillers to managers.

Alan Snyman, Regional MD of Nando’s commented, “The team is really excited to be opening the doors to our new restaurant in County Kildare. This vibrant location will be perfect for shoppers for a Peri-Peri pit-stop and is also in close proximity to the Curragh Racecourse for pre or post-race dining.”

Highlighting Nando’s South African roots, original art from emerging and established South African artists will feature throughout the restaurant in addition to striking design installations, high open raft timber ceilings and calabash style steal seating pods.

As well as the usual Nando's offerings, customers can feast on Nando’s first Christmas menu, which introduces two new flame-grilled items, the PERi-Berry Burger and PERi-Orange wings.

The chicken restaurant chain is located upstairs, beside Debenhams.

Nando’s will be the second large food chain to open in Whitewater in recent months. Salad company Chopped opened a branch in the shopping centre food court at the end of November.