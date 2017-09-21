Curragh through to Pierce Purcell Shield final

Royal Curragh are through to the Pierce Purcell Shield All Ireland final following their 3-2 win this morning against Moyola Park. They now take on Thurles who defeated Portumna 3-2 in the second and semi final.

The final is due to take place tomorrow (Friday Septmeber 22) starting at 8.45 at Carton House.

Today’s semi final games, Royal Curragh pairings first:

Michael Cleary & Brendan Mullins lost to Seamus Graffin & Timothy Steele at the 20th; Eddie Trant & Jimmy Murphy beat Malachy McKee & Stephen Heaney 4&3; Anthony Ryan & Thomas Powell beat Bernard O’Kane & Gerald Loughlin 4&3; Martin Whitty & Bill Geraghty lost to Conor McKenna & Tony Johnston 3&1; Brenny Murphy & Paul Dempsey beat Desmond Cleary & Martin McNabb 2&1