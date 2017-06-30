Naas' Conor O'Rourke just two off the pace in Euro Championships

Conor O’Rourke (Naas Golf Club) is just two shots off the pace in the European Amateur Golf Championships which are taking place at Walton Heath.

The Naas man had rounds of 67 and 70 for a 36 hole total of -7; just two shots of the pace being held by English man Dylon Perry at -9.

O’Rourke’s Naas fellow club man, Jonathan Yates lies on level par in joint 62nd going into Round 3 where the top 60 will qualify.

Conor O’Rourke is due to tee off his 3rd at 15.10 while Jonathan Yates tees it up at 11.30.