Naas' Conor O'Rourke gets GUI call up, on the double

Top Naas golfer, Conor O’Rourke, has been named on the Golfing Union of Ireland six-man squads for The Amateur Championship (Royal St George’s and Prince’s, June 19-24) and the European Individual Amateur Championship (Walton Heath, June 28-July 1).

O’Rourke who has a handicap of +6 will be joined on The Amateur Championship squad by Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Stuart Grehan (Tullamore), and Paul McBride (The Island).

While on the European Individual Amateur Championship the Naas man other team members include Paul McBride (The Island), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), and Stuart Grehan (Tullamore).